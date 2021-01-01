Billabong Women's Standard Summer High Long Sleeve Rashguard, Heat Wave, M

LOVELY WAVES DRESS: This timeless, midi length dress is woven dress is a perfect fit for all seasons. Perfect for layering under your favorite cardigan or jacket, or the ultimate spring dress on it's own FIT: Features a flattering, removeable self belt and may be worn belted or loose and relaxed. Finished off with cap sleeve detailing FABRIC: 100 % Rayon fabrication means a ultra flaterring fit with comfort and breathability Billabong is a leader in surf-inspired apparel and accessories for men and women with one simple mission: to inspire youth through progressive surf culture