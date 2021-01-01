Trina Turk Women's Standard Tie Front Cap Sleeve Hipster Bikini Swimsuit Top, Black/Key Solids, 8

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — The Trina Turk getaway solids cap sleeve tie front swim top is a flirty, retro take on the classic bikini top that shows off your curves. This versatile swim top is the perfect go-to for mixing and matching at the beach, pool party, or summer cruise RETRO VIBES — These true-blue figure-enhancing details will have you looking retro-chic and turning heads at the beach all season long MULTI COLORS — Choose from the color option that best fits your style, or pick one of each to mix and match CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view the Trina Turk Getaway Solids cap sleeve tie front swim top and other styles within the Trina Turk Studio Solids collection!