La Blanca Women's Standard Tie Front Side Slit Pant Swim Cover-up, Black/White//Henna Medallion, XS

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — Lounge poolside in tropical island style in these tie-front lounge pants by La Blanca. The loose, billowy fit is comfortable and chic. A banded waistband fits to your body, and side slits catch the eye, and make these bottoms unique for layering at the beach SWIMWEAR COVER-UP — This trendy item can be worn over your suit at the pool party or at the beach for discreet coverage and comfort. Wear it as you come up for air, or on the way to take a dip. This item can also be sported as a chic summer garment with or without your swimwear EXOTIC HENNA GEOMETRIC ECO-FRIENDLY DIGITAL PRINT — Show off your summer tan in this trendy swim item that features an exotic abstract henna print. New eco-friendly digital print! CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view this La Blanca swimwear cover-up item and other styles within the Henna Medallion collection!