Nanette Lepore Women's Standard Tunic Swim Cover-Up, Multi, S

DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — The Nanette Lepore tunic is a flirty addition to your poolside ensemble. This versatile cover-up is the perfect go-to for the beach, pool party, or summer cruise SWIMWEAR COVER-UP — This trendy item can be worn over your suit at the pool party or at the beach for discreet coverage and comfort. Wear it as you come up for air, or on the way to take a dip. This item can also be sported as a chic summer garment with or without your swimwear FLIRTY DESIGN — The off-the-shoulder design keeps you on trend and highlights your figure while still staying stylishly lady-like CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view the Nanette Lepore off-the-shoulder swimwear cover-up tunic and other styles within the Diamond Vines collection!