Womens Steamboat Springs Colorado Skiing Skier Ski Souvenir Vacay V-Neck T-Shirt

The graphic design features the artistic image of a skier going downhill on a ski resort. Perfect for men, women and kids who love to visit Steamboat Springs Colorado state USA for their family's skiing vacation in a local ski resort. Ideal for kids and children looking for cool Steamboat Springs souvenirs, new Steamboat Springs memorabilia or the best Yampa Valley art. Great way to remember your family ski vacay to one America's top winter destinations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem