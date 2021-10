Personalized with the letter "K", this pavé diamond pendant is suspending from a matching chain necklace. Diamonds, 0.14 tcw Diamond color: I Diamond clarity: I2-I3 Sterling silver Lobster clasp Made in USA SIZE Length, about 18" Pendant size, about 0.45" Click here for a Guide to Jewelry & Wa. Center Core - W Fine Jewelry > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Effy ENY.