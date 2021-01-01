Channel your energy, warmth, and deep desire to get things done with our Aquarius Water-Bearer Constellation Tag Pendant Necklace. Born between January 20th and February 18th, Aquarius have a strong sense of social justice and making the world a better place, and see themselves as just one link in an endless human chain. Their birthstone is Amethyst. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this pendant necklace features a single amethyst gemstone (0.02 Carats) along with 0.03 carats of genuine, natural diamonds in collet prong and bezel settings. This necklace is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem 'Cosmic' written by the LMJ founder & CEO. Store jewelry in clean dry place to protect from dust, humidity, moisture, and extreme temperatures. Remove your necklace while showering or washing your hands. Soaps & detergents harm silver metal, plating, and all kinds of gemstones and pearls. Do not use commercial silver cleaning polishes. Put on your jewelry last while getting dressed, as makeup, perfumes and hair sprays can damage your jewelry. Make sure your diamond and gemstone jewelry doesn't come in frequent contact with hard surfaces to prevent scratches. Preserve the packaging that comes along with the jewelry, and make sure to always store your LuvMyJewelry inside the box to protect it from scratching or entangling. Women's Sterling Silver Aquarius Water-Bearer Constellation Tag Pendant Necklace In LMJ