Be right in your glamour element with the Moon Transformations Necklace. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this necklace features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.25 carats of diamonds are used in an individual plate prong setting. This necklace is 18" long and uses a cable chain with lobster clasp. The moon motifs range from 7.5 mm to 8 mm in length. This necklace is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem 'Dreamer' written by the LuvMyJewelry founder & CEO. Store jewelry in clean dry place to protect from dust, humidity, moisture, and extreme temperatures. Remove your rings and bracelets while showering or washing your hands. Soaps & detergents harm silver metal, plating, and all kinds of gemstones and pearls. Do not use commercial silver cleaning polishes. Put on your jewelry last while getting dressed, as makeup, perfumes and hair sprays can damage your jewelry. Make sure your diamond and gemstone jewelry doesn't come in frequent contact with hard surfaces to prevent scratches. Preserve the packaging that comes along with the jewelry, and make sure to always store your LuvMyJewelry inside the box to protect it from scratching or entangling. Women's Sterling Silver Moon Transformation Necklace In LMJ