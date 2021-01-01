Whatever you do, don't admit to anyone that these aren't diamonds. They sparkle exactly the same. The ultimate long 34" Sterling Silver necklace for layering - this goes with absolutely everything and can be worn for tea with the Queen to partying in Ibiza. Its that sort of necklace which just always works. The perfect length, delicate and set with twelve pretty Cubic Zirconia gemstones. Also available in Yellow Gold Vermeil or Rose Gold Vermeil - and yes, having all three colours is a very good idea. We love every piece of Auree Jewellery and each new owner has big responsibilities. It needs to be looked after carefully and considerately. Please promise us you will do that. This doesn't mean just stored away in a dusty box, they have great expectations for life and want to travel the world. It's over to you. Some helpful tips and hints to care for your jewellery. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip) Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's Sterling Silver Sofia & Cubic Zirconia Long 34" Necklace Auree Jewellery