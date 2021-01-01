This necklace is cast in sterling silver and rhodium plated & is attached to an adjustable fine Sterling Silver Chain. Make a statement. In order to keep your Sterling Silver jewellery in perfect condition for the longest time, treat it with proper care. Here are few tips on how to keep your True Rocks looking brand new Avoid contact with water droplets, natural springs and chemicals found in swimming pools, it causes severe tarnishing and may cause discoloration Avoid contact with chemicals, apply your lotion and perfume BEFORE putting on the jewellery If you want to clean the jewellery, we recommend you use a delicate silver dip and carefully remove any residue with a damp cloth. Women's Sterling Silver Taken Statement Necklace True Rocks