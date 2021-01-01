The everyday essential Teeny Huggie made in either solid 9 karat yellow gold or solid sterling silver. This Huggie Hoop is really comfortable to wear and has an easy hinge construction so no hassle to put on either. Sold as a single Sterling Silver This metal loves being worn everyday. It does naturally tarnish over time especially when not worn. This is easily corrected with a sterling silver polishing cloth as well as with warm soapy water and a soft non-abrasive cloth. If wearing everyday we recommend regular cleaning to keep its shine. Women's Sterling Silver Teeny Wide Huggie Hoop Earring Zohreh V. Jewellery