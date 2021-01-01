Carhartt Women's Storm Defender Shoreline Jacket, Medium, Deep Wine

FIT & DESIGN Fully taped waterproof seams Detachable three-piece hood with drawcord and barrel-lock adjusters Full two-way zip front with snap-button storm placket Two front pockets with zip closures Two lower-front flap pockets with side zip entry Two inner pockets Thumbhole cuffs that can be tucked into the sleeves TECHNOLOGY Storm Defender® waterproof technology stops rain, but lets sweat escape through a breathable membrane ADDITIONAL DETAILS Machine wash cold with like colors; do not bleach; tumble dry low; cool iron Do not use fabric softeners Weight: 4.8 oz