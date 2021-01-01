Tommy Hilfiger Women's Straight Leg Sandy Mid Rise Jeans, New Rinse Stretch, 27X30

Tommy Hilfiger jeans for women featuring a straight leg fit and five pocket styling These iconic straight leg jeans for women are cut with a mid rise, a slim fit from hips to thigh, and a straight cut from knee to hem for a lean, streamlined look Women's straight leg jeans with low rise waist. Stretch jeans fabric. Button closure with fly zip. Flag logo at coin pocket Inseam: 30/32/34/36; leg opening: 14; front rise: 8; back rise: 13 Our soft, stretch tommy Hilfiger women's jeans provide all day comfort. These straight jeans for women are cut for easy comfort and a classic fit that never goes out of fashion. By tommy jeans women