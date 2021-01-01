The Drop Women's Bright White Strappy Midi Dress by @caralynmirand, 2X, Plus Size

Made of a medium-weight, non-stretch cotton poplin This midi dress features a smocked waist, adjustable shoulder straps and a ruffled hemline. It is fully lined. Caralyn is 5'8.5"/174 cm and wearing a size XL. This dress is 48"/122 cm long Regular-Fit: designed to follow the body - neither loose nor clingy "If there’s one thing I always wear year after year, it’s a little white dress! The styling options are endless, not to mention it is everyday-bra friendly. Pair it with your favorite pop of color or opt for neutrals with tan or denim accessories. " -@caralynmirand