Womens Strappy Rouched Front Maxi Dress - Black - 10 - Stand tall with this floor-length maxi dress this summer. Known for being the perfect go-to piece for any occasion, from cookouts and BBQs to brunch or a day spent shopping at your favorite stores, a maxi dress fits everyone from the tallest to the most petite, and this floor-length dress is no exception. Style this comfortable and flowing long dress with flat sandals or two-part heels for your next event. Lightweight, flowy and versatile, this long maxi dress skims the top of your feet or ankles, so be sure to choose shoes to complement the look.