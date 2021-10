CHIC & CLASSY -- The RFID Straw Beach Wristlet is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe - ideal for the beach, the pool, a wedding, or any occasion STYLISH & SECURE -- This wristlet with RFID technology features a main compartment, 4 card slips, 1 zipper pocket, & 1 larger slip pocket - keeping you perfectly organized SIZED RIGHT -- Measures 9 inches wide & 5 inches high with an 8 inch wrist strap