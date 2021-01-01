ECCO Women's Street Retro Golf Shoes, White

The ECCO® Women’s Street Retro Golf Shoes. Design and Performance ECCO® leather upper is lightweight and breathable E-DTS traction system consist of approximately 100 TPU traction bars and 800 traction angles providing tremendous traction and stability Hydromax treatment water repellent keep your feet dry Fluid Form technology for ergonomically advanced soles Ortholite® Performance Insoles wick away moisture and provide superior cushioning for underfoot comfort 1 Year against Manufacturer Defects; 2 Year Waterproof