From ecco

ECCO Women's Street Retro Golf Shoes, White

$119.99 on sale
($139.99 save 14%)
In stock
Buy at dickssportinggoods

Description

The ECCO® Women’s Street Retro Golf Shoes. Design and Performance ECCO® leather upper is lightweight and breathable E-DTS traction system consist of approximately 100 TPU traction bars and 800 traction angles providing tremendous traction and stability Hydromax treatment water repellent keep your feet dry Fluid Form technology for ergonomically advanced soles Ortholite® Performance Insoles wick away moisture and provide superior cushioning for underfoot comfort 1 Year against Manufacturer Defects; 2 Year Waterproof

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com