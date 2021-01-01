Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stretch Shorts Seated Fit with Velcro Brand Closure and Magnetic Fly, Conch Shell-PT, 4

Designed with and for people with disabilities. Tommy Hilfiger women’s short. Our ever-versatile short, expertly tailored in cotton with a hint of stretch for a comfortable, perfect fit. Part of our Adaptive Collection, designed for ease of dressing in classic Tommy style. Regular fit adapted for seated wear– Shorter front rise to reduce fabric bunching, higher back rise for comfort and coverage. Double placket, VELCRO brand closure replaces traditional button/zip fly. Button and loop adjustable waist. Internal pull-up loops, no back pockets, seams, or yoke seams.