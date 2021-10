Idyllic in essence, this striped jumpsuit is tailored into a cinched waist silhouette. V-neck Sleeveless Concealed back zip Self-tie back Side seam pockets Linen Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Inseam, about 30" About 55" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Pl Sportswear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Saks Fifth Avenue. Color: Light Blue. Size: L.