The Striped Ponte Mock Neck Dress is the one dress you need right now. The style features a front zip, two breast pockets, and turtle neckline for an easy-chic look. 82% Polyester, 13% Viscose, 5% Spandex Hand wash Imported Model is 5'9" and wears a US size S | Bebe Women's Striped Mock Neck Dress, Size Large in Black Spandex/Viscose