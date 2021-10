Fifth grade Rainbow Back to School shirts for 5th Grade students or 5th Grade teachers. This tee with rainbow is a perfect gift for women, girls, boys, kids, students, brother, sister, boyfriend, girlfriend, daughter, son, nephew, men. Awesome present for birthday, back to school day, first day of school, teacher's day, Student's day, holidays, special occasions, summer vacation. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem