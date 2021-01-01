Womens Stuffed rabbit The Velveteen Rabbit, Margery Williams Book V-Neck T-Shirt

The Velveteen Rabbit is a children's book written by Margery Williams.A stuffed rabbit sewn from velveteen is given as a Christmas present to a small boy. It chronicles the story of a stuffed rabbit's desire to become real throug the love of his owner. Amazing Vintage design art. Great for Art lovers and those who love classic posters and vintage Graphic style art. It's also a perfect gift or ideal present for people who love fairy tales, book's stories and The Velveteen Rabbit particularly Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem