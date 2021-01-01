The women's Reebok Work Sublite Cushion Work RB435 SD Slip-Resistant Shoe achieves maximum lightness and flexibility. Designed with deep flex grooves, the Sublite foam midsole reduces weight while allowing for greater range of motion. Rubber pads with a slip resistant tread pattern deliver traction at the heel strike and forefoot takeoff while minimizing weight. The mesh uppers provide ultimate breathability and moisture transfer for all day cooling comfort. The MemoryTech Massage footbed adapts to the unique contours of your foot. Features and Benefits Full-foot flex grooves for improved mobility and flex with every step Low-cut design for a sleek, athletic look and easy ankle mobility MemoryTech Massage footbed adapts to the contours of your foot and provides immediate cushioning Sublite foam midsole for lightweight cushioning and soft support Slip resistant (high coefficient of friction) rubber outsole pads for traction on oily and wet surfaces Industry leading lightweight comfort at approximately 350 grams per shoe Static dissipative (SD 10) with dual resistor Soft toe Metal free ASTM F2892