Womens Suedette Tassel Cross Body Bag - brown - One Size - Day-to-night styling is 100% sorted thanks to this suedette tassel crossbody bag. A versatile accessory that looks sick 24/7, this satchel bag features a top handle, shoulder strap, foldover top with zip fastening and tassel detailing. It's got 'boho vibes' written all over it and we're officially obsessed. Style: Cross Body BagDesign: PlainFabric: Pu