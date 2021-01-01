Trotters Women's Sugar Mary Jane Flat, Dark Taupe 7.5 W

APPEALING SHOES WITH EXCEPTIONAL COMFORT - The sure fit Mary Jane makes it the perfect flat for walking. The long-wearing sole is a Trotters best seller SWEET & STYLISH MARY JANES - The Sugar flat sure is sweet with its stylish scalloped topline & adjustable buckle with elastic goring makes for easy sliding on & off HEEL MEASUREMENTS - 5/8" Heel height Mary Jane flats; Molded rubber unit sole HIGH-QUALITY WOMEN'S FOOTWEAR - Shoe constructed with soft antimicrobial lining, removable cushioned footbed with arch support MADE JUST FOR YOU - Available in 3 widths (Narrow, Medium, Wide) - stock dependent