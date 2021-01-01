Womens Summer Workout Tops Sexy Backless Yoga Shirts Loose Open Back Running Sports Tank Tops Cute Muscle Tank Sleeveless Gym Fitness Quick Dry.

Please see size chart to choose: S (Bust-33.46); M (Bust-35.43); L (Bust-38.39); XL (Bust-41.34) 70% Modal,30% Polyester. Soft, Smooth, Shiny and has a silky luster and feel This top is made of a light stretchy knit fabric. It is with unique and interesting backs, has a cooling effect on the skin, just what you want to stay cool in the summer while working out Feature: Scoop Neck, Sleeveless, Solid Color, Open Back, Backless, Lightweight, Loose Fit, Casual, Summer, Sexy, Cute, Muscle The shirts is Wonderful for Yoga, Workout, Sport, Athletic, Gym, Running, Hiking, Training, Exercise, Beach, Active wear, Lounging around or Casual at home