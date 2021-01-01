Matara Sunflower Pearl Earrings. People can appreciate the real attraction of pearls with clean design. It will be wearable both day and night to any occasion. Each piece of our products are hand-made by one of the most talented local artisans in Thailand. Real Pearl Details. Type of Pearl: Fresh Water Pearl. Pearl Color: Natual White. Setting: Silver 925, White Gold plated. Pearl Size: Small 2.5-3mm. and Center Pearl 10-10.5 mm. Gently wipe jewellery with a soft cloth to remove body oil or dirt before putting them away. Do not clean with water and soap. Keep pearl away from chlorine bleach, vinegar, ammonia, hairspray, perfume and cosmetic, as these substances will damage the pearl surface. Make sure to put pearl on after finished spraying perfume or hairspray and putting on makeup. Women's White Sunflower Pearl Earrings Matara