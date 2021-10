Black & Goldtone Gradient Triangular Modified Aviator Sunglasses. Bring a futuristic spin to your sunny-day ensembles with this sleek pair of modified aviator sunglasses boasting modern triangle lenses. Made with 100% UV protection, this pair of sunglasses shield your eyes from the sun's harmful rays. Includes one pair of sunglasses, one case and one cleaning clothLens width: 68 mmBridge distance: 7 mmArm length: 140 mmMetal / plastic100% UV protectionImported