Havana & Brown Gradient Oversize Round Sunglasses. An iconic oversize silhouette and smooth gradient makes every glance of these stylish shades one to remember. Ensure stylish use for years to come thanks to the sturdy frame and 100% UV protection for added comfort. Includes sunglasses, case and cleaning clothLens width: 60 mmBridge distance: 14 mmArm length: 140 mmMetal / plastic100% UV protectionImported