Pink & Gradient Brown She-Eo Cat-Eye Sunglasses. Put the finishing touch on your bright-weather outfit with these unique cat-eye sunglasses. Made with 100% UV protection, these spectacles protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays.Includes sunglasses, cleaning cloth, and soft pouch case (three pieces total)Lens width: 52 mmBridge distance: 23 mmArm length: 142 mmPlastic100% UV protectionImported