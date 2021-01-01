Hanes Women's Super Value Bonus Ribbed Cotton Hipster Underwear, 6+3 Bonus Pack

The Hanes Women’s Ribbed Cotton Assorted Hipster Underwear brings together the cotton you love and the fit you need. Made from ultra soft ring-spun cotton-rich heathered fabric, each breathable panty looks and feels like your softest worn-in tee. The ribbed design will softly conform for a perfect fit, and these panties also feature an ultra-soft waistband for an all over gentle flex fit. Plus, you’ll stay comfortably cool thanks to a moisture wicking finish. Slip these on and instantly fall back in love with the classic comfort and softness of cotton. These panties come in a convenient pack of 6 pairs, now featuring 3 free bonus panties.