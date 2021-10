Lab-tested for slip-resistance on wet and oily surfaces (SATRA TM144: 2011 & ASTM F2913-11 tested) On FitFlop's ergonomic super cushioned Loaf Microwobbleboard midsole technology for amazing all-day comfort Lightweight sole with hard-wearing rubber pods Apma* Seal of Acceptance, for footwear found to promote good foot health Super comfortable loafers - wear off-duty and/or as professional work shoes