Available in Plus Size. This stretchy dress shows off a flirty ruffle hem with a flattering faux-wrap neckline and figure-enhancing fit & flare silhouette. Surplice neck. Long sleeves. Covered elastic at waist and cuffs. Pockets. Matte jersey knit. Bust darts provide shape and the perfect fit. No closure, pull-on style. Item Number #372382, Front Length (On Body): 43", Imported Plus Size Dress, Lane Bryant