Women's Sweater Lounge Jogger Pants - Stars Above Light Gray XS

Declare every day to be a lounging or relaxing day in these Sweater Lounge Jogger Pants from Stars Above™. Made from our Simply Cozy fabric with a hint of spandex, these jogger pants feel soft against your skin, ensuring you stay warm and comfy from nighttime rituals to your morning routine. Finished with a front tie-closure for a comfortably snug fit, these jogger pants come with a front inner pocket for functional flair. There’s simply nothing better than relaxing at the end of the day in loungewear just as comfy as it is chic, and these pull-on joggers will be an instant hit in your wardrobe. Size: XS. Color: Light Gray. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.