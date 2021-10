FIT AND DESIGN: Regular fit pullover hoodie Made from a soft comfort-stretch fabric Drawcord adjustable hem and hood for a perfect fit Binding at the cuffs and collar to seal out the cold Security and kangaroo pocket Lined hood Elastic cuffs for adjustability Chin guard and storm flap for extra protection from the conditions TECHNOLOGY: Omni-Shield™ barrier resists light rain and stains ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Trail use Center back length: 25 in.