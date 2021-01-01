Aviator Nation Womens Sweatpant in Charcoal. - size S (also in M, XS) Aviator Nation Womens Sweatpant in Charcoal. - size S (also in M, XS) 50% cotton 37% poly 13% rayon. Made in USA. Machine wash. Elastic waistband with internal drawstring ties. Screenprint logo graphics. Fleece-lined jersey fabric with elastic cuffs. Item not sold as set. ANAT-WP22. WSPAN. Who doesn't have an obsession with vintage clothing? Paige Mycoskie, creator of Aviator Nation sure does. That's why she began studying the art of authentic vintage clothing and starting creating her own line of tee's, sweatshirts and hats to give the world that well worn feeling of so long ago.