Black & White Floral Long-Sleeve Top & Joggers - Women & Plus. Lounge it up on the couch or drift off to dreamland in this stretch-enhanced set that features a cozy long-sleeve top and matching joggers. Made for ZulilyIncludes one black and white floral sweatshirt and joggers (two pieces total)Bottoms (size S): 31'' inseam95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.