Sapphire Blue & Rust Red Houndstooth Hoodie & Side-Stripe Joggers - Women & Plus. Showcase your sporty side with this soft and stretchy set that features a blocked-sleeve hoodie and side-stripe joggers. Includes sapphire blue and rust red houndstooth hoodie and sapphire blue side-stripe joggers (two pieces total)Size M (hoodie): 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported