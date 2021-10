Black & Brown Leopard Heart Lounge Set. Settle in for a cozy weekend with this stylish lounge set featuring a lightweight sweatshirt and complementary joggers boasting a hint of stretch for ultimate comfort. Made for ZulilyIncludes black and brown leopard heart sweatshirt and black and brown leopard joggers (two pieces total)95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.