Navy & Gray Stripe Raglan Tee & Drawstring Pocket Joggers - Women. Expand your loungewear go-tos with this coordinating ensemble complete with striped-sleeve detail along the tee and comfy pockets on the joggers. Includes navy and gray tee and navy drawstring joggers (two pieces total)Joggers (size S): 27.76'' inseamWoven65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported