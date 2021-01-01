Zenana Women's Sweatpants DK - Dark Plum Raglan-Sleeve Hoodie, Joggers & Mask Set - Women

Dark Plum Raglan-Sleeve Hoodie, Joggers & Mask Set - Women. Take your casual-cool rotation to the next level with this coordinating set boasting a raglan-sleeve hoodie, matching joggers and a non-medical face mask to keep you covered when you go from lounging at home to stepping out in cozy comfort. Note: Washing before first use is recommended. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These masks are not a replacement for medical-grade Personal Protective Equipment.Includes dark plum hoodie, joggers and non-medical face mask (three pieces total)Hoodie (size S): 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemJoggers (size S): 26.5'' inseam100% cotton Machine wash; hang dryImported