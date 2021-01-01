UDEAR Women's Sweatpants Purple - Purple Floral Long-Sleeve Hooded Top & Joggers - Women

Purple Floral Long-Sleeve Hooded Top & Joggers - Women. Take on an active day around town or an afternoon of lounging when you indulge in the comfort of this two-piece ensemble that features a curved-hem hooded top and a pair of joggers with a double stripe down the side.Includes purple floral curved-hem top and purple and lavender side-stripe joggers (two pieces total)Top (size M): 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemJoggers (size M): 28.5'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported