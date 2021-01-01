California Trading Group Women's Sweatpants FuschiaTieDye - Fuchsia & Yellow Tie-Dye Side-Pocket Sweatshirt & Joggers - Women

Fuchsia & Yellow Tie-Dye Side-Pocket Sweatshirt & Joggers - Women. Your casual cozy wear gets a dreamy upgrade with this lightweight sweatshirt and matching joggers featuring a hint of stretch for total comfort. The joggers feature functional pockets that are perfect for stashing your phone, lip balm and other small essentials. Includes one fuchsia and yellow sweatshirt and one pair of joggers (two pieces total)Size S (joggers): 27'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported