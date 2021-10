Light Gray & Orange Dots Hacci Joggers - Women & Plus. For sport or lounging, pop on these joggers and you've got the comfort to do both with a bold and fun print that will make you smile.Made for ZulilySize S: 28.7'' inseamHacci knit97% polyester / 3% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported Shipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.