Lydiane Women's Sweatpants LT - Light Green Crop Sweatshirt & Pocket Joggers - Women

Light Green Crop Sweatshirt & Pocket Joggers - Women. Give your athleisure wardrobe a funky upgrade with this supersoft ensemble boasting a midriff-flaunting sweatshirt and roomy joggers in a matching hue. Includes light green sweatshirt and matching joggers (two pieces total)Sweatshirt (size XS): 17'' long from high point of shoulder to hemJoggers (size XS): 28.5'' inseamModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 37'' hips53% cotton / 45% polyester / 2% spandexMachine washImported