Women's Sweatshirt - Knox Rose Beige Camo Print M

Get your cool-weather style on point with the Sweatshirt from Knox Rose™. An allover beige camo print gives this women's pullover sweatshirt an edgy look that's still super easy to pair with any style of bottoms for everyday styling. Made of a soft, midweight fabric blend with added spandex for a comfortable fit that moves with you, this round-neck pullover has raglan long sleeves accented with raw trim at the shoulders for a touch of sporty, laid-back vibes. It sports lace-like patterned banded neck, sleeve cuffs and waist for a sweet accent that you'll love to wear with jeans, leggings, cropped pants skirts and beyond. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Camouflage. Material: Polyester.