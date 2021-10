Black & White Color Block Lace-Detail Hoodie - Women. Lend a little romance to your weekend look with this cozy hoodie that shows off a color block design interrupted by lace trim. You can seal out the cold with a quick pull of the drawstring.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended. Size S: 28.3'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported