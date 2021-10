Camel & White 'Dark Desert Highway' Hoodie - Women. Whether youre running errands or meeting friends, this cozy hoodie is here to support with its vintage-style graphic and soft cotton blend.Jeans and shoes not includedFull graphic text: On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair.Size M: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hem80% cotton / 20% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA