Beige & Black Floral Drawstring Hoodie - Women & Plus. Add a neutral-hued layering piece to your wardrobe with this floral hoodie cut from soft, stretch-friendly fabric for a comfortable fit.Made for Zulily95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported Shipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.