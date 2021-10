White & Peach Leopard Stripe Long-Sleeve Top - Women. You've found a top that will match your mixed moods in this striped and leopard-print long-sleeved top made from a soft fabric with a touch of stretch.Size S: 24.61'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported